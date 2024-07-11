Pac-12’s Media Day Consisted Of … Everybody Getting Drunk?

I honestly have to applaud the Pac-12 for this.

It’s safe to say that the glory days of the Pac-12 are over. They went from a dominant power five conference that had big-time programs such as USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several others. In total, there were 12 teams in the conference, with rising programs such as Colorado and Utah also being featured.

Now here we are deep in summer 2024, and college football is getting closer and closer at such a fast pace. With this being the case, all of the conferences are holding their media days. Each the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and soon the ACC have held media days — normal media days. (RELATED: Shedeur Sanders Ratchets Up His Arrogance To The Maximum By Saying Colorado Is Every Opponent’s ‘Super Bowl’)

The time came Wednesday for the Pac-12 (or should we start calling them the Pac-2?) to have their media event, and boy oh boy, was it a show. For after-hours, both Washington State and Oregon State sent over their mascots, and on top of that, new commissioner Teresa Gould issued one hell of a message: Let’s get drunk!

“We are drinking tonight,” said Gould. “If anyone has earned the right to drink, it is the Pac-12.”

Pac-12 is holding a scaled-down media event with an open bar here in Vegas. Commissioner Teresa Gould opens the event by gesturing to the bar: “We are drinking tonight. If anyone has earned the right to drink, it is the Pac-12.” pic.twitter.com/1L2M0SLeAd — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 11, 2024

Pac-12 media days has commenced. Really. pic.twitter.com/ZOY0jGTo5b — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 11, 2024

They’re being sports about everything … you’ve gotta give ’em that.