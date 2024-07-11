Editorial

Pac-12’s Media Day Consisted Of … Everybody Getting Drunk?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 21: the Pac-12 helmet and official game ball on display in front of Resorts World for Pac-12 Media Day at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I honestly have to applaud the Pac-12 for this.

It’s safe to say that the glory days of the Pac-12 are over. They went from a dominant power five conference that had big-time programs such as USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several others. In total, there were 12 teams in the conference, with rising programs such as Colorado and Utah also being featured.

Now here we are deep in summer 2024, and college football is getting closer and closer at such a fast pace. With this being the case, all of the conferences are holding their media days. Each the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and soon the ACC have held media days — normal media days. (RELATED: Shedeur Sanders Ratchets Up His Arrogance To The Maximum By Saying Colorado Is Every Opponent’s ‘Super Bowl’)

The time came Wednesday for the Pac-12 (or should we start calling them the Pac-2?) to have their media event, and boy oh boy, was it a show. For after-hours, both Washington State and Oregon State sent over their mascots, and on top of that, new commissioner Teresa Gould issued one hell of a message: Let’s get drunk!

“We are drinking tonight,” said Gould. “If anyone has earned the right to drink, it is the Pac-12.”

They’re being sports about everything … you’ve gotta give ’em that.