REPORT: Anti-Biden Volcano Is About To Erupt, And Nancy Pelosi Is Fueling It

Several House Democrats are reportedly drafting statements calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, and according to the same report, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is fueling the push behind the scenes.

While Pelosi has not explicitly called for Biden to step down, the former Speaker of the House evaded a question Wednesday on whether she wants him to run for re-election after “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist pressed her on the topic.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi said. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. I think overwhelming support of the caucus, it’s not for me to say. I’m not the head of the caucus anymore, but he’s beloved. He is respected and people want him to make that decision. Not me.”

According to reporting from Politico’s Playbook, Pelosi’s public-facing statements are intended to serve as a “subtle green light,” signaling members of the Democratic caucus to call on Biden to step aside. Privately, Pelosi has expressed her concern with Biden’s candidacy and has made no attempt to “hide her disdain” for the current political landscape, Politico reported. (RELATED: ‘Am I Speaking English?’: Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Questioning Biden’s Ability To Serve Second Term)

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi loses her cool on ABC reporter Rachel Scott after being asked if President Biden will be the Democrat nominee. Scott: Do you believe that him waiting so long to make this decision… Pelosi: I’m not making any comments in the hallway about the fate of our… pic.twitter.com/rwDrScsfYB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

The former Speaker told swing-district Democrats to win re-election no matter the cost, even if that means calling on Biden to leave the race, according to Politico. However, Pelosi urged members to refrain from making statements until after the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., this week, out of respect for both the president and “national security writ large,” Politico reported. She has also cautioned members to make their case to Biden directly, so as to avoid public in-fighting, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Twist Of The Knife’: Chuck Todd Says Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t ‘Want To Humiliate’ Biden ‘While NATO’s In Town’)

A Pelosi spokesperson denied the report, telling Politico, “Publicly and privately, Speaker Pelosi has acknowledged the concerns that many have expressed in recent days but has repeatedly said that she fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do.”

The Cook Political Report currently rates 20 Democratically-held House seats where the incumbent is running for reelection as “Tossup” or “Lean Democrat.”