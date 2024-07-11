Brazilian Soccer Match Turns Chaotic After Policeman Allegedly Fires Rubber Bullet At Player

A Brazilian soccer match Wednesday turned chaotic after a policeman allegedly fired rubber bullet at a player, TMZ reported.

The incident took place after a regional soccer match in Brazil between Grêmio Esportivo Anápolis and Centro Oeste, which Centro Oeste won 2-1, according to TMZ. An altercation started among players that quickly involved police intervention, according to reports from the Brazilian newspaper Globo, per TMZ.

🇧🇷Brasil: Un policía le pegó un tiro a un jugador al término de un partido 🔫Ramón Souza, arquero de Grêmio Esportivo Anápolis, fue alcanzado por una bala de goma en una pierna. 🔗https://t.co/xl9q87czEC pic.twitter.com/zqVO3xC4Y8 — Haceinstantes (@Haceinstantes) July 11, 2024

A video captured at the scene shows a police officer reportedly physically pushing away one of the players before discharging a rubber bullet at point-blank range into the thigh of Grêmio Anápolis goalkeeper, Ramón Souza, TMZ stated. The impact of the rubber bullet caused injury to Souza, who was seen limping away in pain while the officer involved appeared to taunt him. (RELATED: Argentina Soccer President Combats Heat In The Most Rich And Powerful Way Imaginable — Having A Personal Sweat-Wiper)

Medical personnel provided immediate first aid on the field due to the excessive bleeding before Souza was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment, TMZ reported. Grêmio Esportivo Anápolis responded to the incident with a statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grêmio Anápolis (@gremioanapolis)

“A horrible, unbelievable and criminal act by someone who should care about the safety and integrity of the people who were there at the Jonas Duarte Stadium,” the team wrote, TMZ reported.

The club also provided an update on Souza’s condition, reassuring fans and the public that while the incident was severe, the goalkeeper’s life and limb were not at risk, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, local police have acknowledged the gravity of the situation and are conducting an investigation into the incident.