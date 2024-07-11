Arizona Golf Course Groundskeeper Killed By Swarm Of Bees

A swarm of bees killed an Arizona golf course groundskeeper June 27, CBS News reported.

Rick Messina, a 57-year-old golf course worker at El Conquistador Golf & Tennis, passed away after being attacked by a swarm of bees, according to CBS News. The incident occurred June 24 near the eighth hole of the Pusch Ridge Golf Course, and despite immediate medical attention, Messina succumbed to complications from bee stings three days later, June 27.

Messina was performing his duties as a member of the agronomy team, mowing the rough, when the bees attacked. Following the incident, emergency services quickly transported him to a local hospital, the outlet reported. In response to this incident, professional beekeepers were summoned to inspect the area for potential hives or remnants of the swarm, though none were found. The absence of a hive suggested that the swarm was likely just passing through. (RELATED: Bee Invasion At NYC Subway Entry Causes Commuter Chaos During Rush Hour)

The management of El Conquistador has taken multiple steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. They inspected all golf courses for beehives and bee activity. General Manager Darryl Janisse informed club members of the unfortunate incident. This effort includes new signs warning of wildlife and venomous creatures, along with continuous staff training on bee safety.

The club, along with Indigo Sports, the management company overseeing El Conquistador, is also providing support to Messina’s family and coworkers during this time. (RELATED: Driver Stung Over 100 Times After Cloud Of 5,000,000 Angry Bees Falls Off Truck)

“Rick was a dedicated and cherished member of our team, known for his exceptional work ethic, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to his duties,” the club’s management team said in a statement, CBS News reported. “His sudden passing is a profound loss to our work family and our community. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Experts from the University of Arizona and the Carl Hayden Bee Research Center have noted that while most local bee species are not typically dangerous, Africanized honey bees in the area can be particularly aggressive. These bees, often called “killer bees,” are notorious for their persistence and the potent toxicity of their stings, which can be fatal, according to CBS News.