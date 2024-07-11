ROOKE: Latest Dem Plot To Take Trump Down Exposed As Just Another Hoax

As President Biden continues to decline in the eyes of voters and the Democratic Party, his campaign’s desperation to handcuff his opponent, former President Donald Trump, rises exponentially.

Once again, regime media and Democrats have their facts wrong and are pushing another hoax in hopes it hurts Trump’s presidential campaign.

Whether through lawfare or dirty political tactics, Democrats forgo their plans to “Save Democracy” in favor of outright lies in a single pursuit– holding on to power. During the 2016 election and throughout Trump’s first term, they used the claim that he colluded with Russia to “steal” the presidency. Now, they say he is behind The Heritage Foundation, along with more than 110 conservative groups, attempting to “terminate the Constitution” through Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership. (ROOKE: Left’s Chief Election Meddler Reportedly Behind ‘Fake News’ Operation Pushing Party Narratives)

Americans are being sold a false bill of goods regarding Project 2025 and the mandate for the next conservative president. Nowhere in the report does it advocate for a Trump presidency, only that the next conservative president, which will undoubtedly be a Republican because there is no chance a Democrat would head the call, should advocate for these policy and personnel recommendations put forward.

Lies And Truths About Project 2025

Abortion

The left’s main campaign talking point is so-called women’s reproductive rights. They plan to paint Trump and conservatives as militantly against abortion and contraceptives. To do this, they claim that Project 2025 calls for a complete ban on abortion and contraceptives without exceptions. The truth is that the report does not mention banning or restricting contraception anywhere in the literature. As far as abortion, it simply states that the conservative president should comply with laws that prevent the federal government from funding it.

Conservatives are unabashedly pro-life, as they should be. However, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and return it to the states to determine its legality, this policy is up to each state and cannot be determined at the Executive level.

Tax Breaks

Democrats love to pretend to be the party of the working class. However, after seeing the middle-class shrink and the greatest transfer of wealth to the top 1% under 8-years of former President Obama and four years of Biden’s presidency, it’s hard to continue to hold that monicker. To deflect their disastrous economic policies onto Trump, they claim that Project 2025 is pushing its own economic plan that would give higher taxes for the working class while handing out additional tax breaks for corporations and the 1%.

In reality, the policy proposal calls for lowering taxes for all Americans. Project 2025 believes that “individuals spend their money in more productive ways than the government” and, therefore, should have access to more of it than the federal government.

Unions And Worker Protections

Union jobs are still an important part of the U.S. economy. Democrats traditionally have a strong hold on union voters, which is why they are falsely claiming that Project 2025 wants to eliminate unions and worker protections. The literature is pretty clear that it has different ideas about conservative labor policy, including the need to wrangle bloated federal employee unions. These unions make it impossible to fire employees who are either not performing at their post or engaging in illegal behavior. Still, nowhere in Project 2025’s plan does it call to eliminate unions or worker protections.

Retirement, Social Security, And Health Care

Democrats claim that Trump will raise the retirement age, cut social security, end the Affordable Care Act, and increase prescription drug prices. Again, Trump is not connected to Project 2025 in any way. But even if he were, the mandate does not call for any of these social benefits to be cut. Nowhere in the literature does Project 2025 call for raising the retirement age or advocate for cutting social security or the Affordable Care Act. It does ask that the next conservative president work to reduce the abuses of the Affordable Care Act. It also offers proposals to lower the price of medications through competition and innovation, something Trump was successful at in his first term.

Department of Education

American parents are awake to the dangers of public education and the drivel being forced onto their children in the classrooms, which have become indoctrination factories for far-left ideologies. The left’s claim that Project 2025 wants to eliminate the Department of Education is absolutely true, and there is good reason. American children are not learning. Reading, Math and Science scores are circling the drain. There are entire graduating classes matriculating through the education system without the ability to read on grade level. Still, you can almost guarantee they are fluent in gender and race studies.

Project 2025 believes in elevating school choice so taxpayer money follows the child, not the school, and giving more control back to the state and local governments.

The Democrats also claim that the mandate calls for public schools to teach Christian beliefs, ban books about slavery and that they want to end free and discounted school lunch programs, which are all demonstrably false. Project 2025 intends to move the Food and Nutrition Service to be run not by the Department of Agriculture but rather by the Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s Biden who is threatening to take school funding away for programs like free and discounted lunch if schools don’t participate in his radical transgender policies.

Ending DEI And Civil Rights Protections In Government

Democrats have made it their business to force diversity, equity and inclusion mandates at the federal level, which discriminate against workers based on their race. Project 2025 would see this end. However, it is a fallacy to claim this would end civil rights protections, as the mandate calls for respecting the civil rights of all Americans. (ROOKE: Left Loses On Major Campaign Issue Because They Didn’t Follow The Rules)

Marriage

Democrats claim that Project 2025 calls for ending same-sex marriage and condemning single mothers. In reality, the mandate wants protections for faith-based grant applications that maintain support for the traditional definition of marriage and for those who do not wish to participate in same-sex marriages. Nowhere is the legal recognition of same-sex marriage discussed, nor do they call for stripping these unions of their protections.

Single mothers are also not on the chopping block. Instead, the mandate calls for policies encouraging marriage, work, motherhood, fatherhood, and nuclear families—a stark contradiction to Biden’s current HHS Secretary.

Illegal Immigration

Biden’s open border policies have decimated the country. It’s become a leading issue in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats falsely claim that Project 2025 wants to end birthright citizenship, ban Muslims, and conduct mass put illegal immigrants into “camps.” In reality, the mandate calls for strong adherence to the country’s border and immigration laws, including enforcing civil immigration regulations that would remove those who have violated immigration laws when entering the U.S.

Trump has consistently stated that his campaign is not connected to the mandate, and Project 2025 doesn’t advocate for a Trump presidency. Democrats have to lie about Trump and Project 2025 because their policies are a complete disaster for Americans. We are poorer, dumber and stripped of our civil rights under their leadership.