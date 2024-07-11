‘The Shining’ Star Shelley Duvall Dead At 75

Shelley Duvall, a beloved actress best known for her role in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” died Thursday in Blanco, Texas, at the age of 75.

Duvall’s partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the star’s death, according to Variety. The details surrounding her health and her cause of death have not yet been revealed. The famous actress was also recognized for her work in “Nashville,” and “3 Women.” Duvall’s career in the entertainment industry spanned decades. She worked alongside some of the greats, including directors Tim Burton, Francis Ford Coppola and stars like Robin Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elliot Gould, Laura Dern, Molly Ringwald and Ed Asner.

Duvall’s first on-screen role was in “Brewster McCloud,” and quickly became director Robert Altman’s prized star. Altman went on to cast the famous actress in a number of his films, including “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” and “Thieves Like Us,” before Duvall took on her role as part of the ensemble cast of “Nashville” in 1975, according to Variety. Altman then proceeded to cast the star in “Buffalo Bill and the Indians,” followed by “3 Women,” for which she received a great honor. Duvall won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress as well as a BAFTA nomination for her work in the film, according to Variety.

We lost a film icon today. Shelly Duvall has passed away at age 75. pic.twitter.com/i9Kzjw6rAi — MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS. (@francemothers) July 11, 2024

Among the star’s diverse list of roles was a special part as a Rolling Stone journalist in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall,” where she met Paul Simon on-set. The two ended up dating for two years as a result. She also took on the role of Olive Oyl in “Popeye,” under Altman’s direction, in 1980. The star also had roles in “Time Bandits,” and “Roxanne,” starring alongside Steve Martin.

Duvall endured grueling conditions on the set of Kubrick’s “The Shining,” with some of her scenes requiring more than 100 takes. The baseball scene made history in the Guinness Book of World Records, for the most takes of a scene with dialogue, according to Variety.

Aside from her work in film, Duvall also produced a series of children’s anthology shows based on classic stories, including “Faerie Tale Theatre,” “Tall Tales & Legends,” and “Nighttime Classics,” according to Variety. (RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Shares Devastating Personal News)

She left a footprint in Hollywood that will forever live on. Fans and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Funeral information has not been publicly shared.