Soros-Funded DA Let Robber Walk Free. Now He’s Accused Of Murder

A George Soros-funded district attorney cut a deal with a Los Angeles man to avoid prison time after an armed robbery, and now authorities are accusing him of murdering a tourist, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Prosecutors under the helm of L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon agreed to a plea deal with Leroy McCrary, which gave him a suspended three-year prison sentence after he was convicted of armed robbery, with McCrary now being accused of murdering a woman while out on probation, according to the L.A. Times. Left-wing billionaire George Soros’ California Justice & Public Safety PAC gave Gascon’s 2020 district attorney campaign $4.5 million.

McCrary has been charged with the murder of Patricia McKay, a tourist to L.A. from New Zealand, on July 2 during an alleged attempted robbery, according to the L.A. Times. McCrary and his suspected accomplices, Malachi Darnell and Jaden Cunningham, now await trial in Orange County as defendants in the case. (RELATED: Soros-Backed DA Won’t Seek Death Penalty For Alleged Cop Killer, Victim’s Family Says)

District attorneys funded by Soros have a history of being more lenient with criminals, with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner declining to prosecute a pro-Palestinian protestor for allegedly assaulting a police officer in May. Travis County DA Jose Garza in Texas let 34 pro-Palestine protesters walk free after being arrested in April.

Gascon is up for election in November, with his opponent Nathan Hochman saying that the DA’s “malpractice appears to have cost another life,” according to the L.A. Times.

Prosecutors cited a lack of conclusive evidence in the 2023 robbery case to properly charge McCrary and his alleged accomplice, Donta Baker, due to the perpetrators wearing masks that obscured their identities, according to the L.A. Times. The Santa Monica Police also did not complete a DNA test on the shirt worn by the victim that McCrary had allegedly grabbed during the robbery before the deal was made.

The L.A. County DA’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

