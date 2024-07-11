South Park Meets Reality? Famous Show Once Again Captures Modern Society To A Tee

Once again, South Park’s incisive satire came true.

The latest South Park special feature from December showed a group of social media “influencers” being auctioned off to the highest bidder. Companies like Stoli Vodka and Build-a-Bear bid against the NRA, and the Russian and Chinese governments to get Gen-Z influencers to hock their “products.”

WARNING … GRAPHIC:

It looks like the decrepit old bureaucrats in NATO may have seen the episode and gotten an idea or two. Like most people born in the 40s, they need a little help connecting with the youth. That’s why they brought in a gaggle of young social media influencers to this week’s summit in Washington.

NATO “invited 16 content creators from countries including the U.K., Germany and France with followings on TikTok, Instagram and other social-media platforms,” Politico reported. The U.S. Departments of State and Defense invited an additional 10 American influencers.

WARNING … GRAPHIC:

The hope is to spread NATO’s message to Gen-Z, who won’t necessarily see coverage of the summit on traditional outlets.

Sure, the kids watching 15-second clips of make-up tutorials, silly dances, and DIY gender transitions are going to care about the complexities of geopolitics: “Hey, kid. Stop dancing! Let’s talk about what happens when America abandons its allies and retreats into isolation.”

Of course, this is just another “How do you do, fellow kids?” moment for an increasingly out-of-touch boomer elite. They’re terrified of what a new generation’s political ideas will do to their status quo; should America really be disproportionately funding Europe’s security in perpetuity? And they’re trying to brainwash a new generation in the stupidest way possible.

If social media influencers are the best they’ve got, NATO’s going the way of vinyl records, landlines, digital cameras and everything else that people from the 40’s still love.

GRAPHIC … Watch the South Park scene that foreshadowed wokeness and cancel culture: