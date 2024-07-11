Titans Scoop Up Three-Time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams In Free Agency

Tennessee has (potentially) landed a big fish!

Free agent safety Jamal Adams and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a contract to bring the three-time Pro Bowler to Nashville, according to an announcement Thursday from the franchise.

Playing in the NFL for seven seasons, Adams was with the Seattle Seahawks in the last four prior to being cut back in March. (RELATED: Commanders Are Returning Part Of Their History With Gold Pants … Could We Ever Get The Full Thing With The Redskins?)

Currently, the Titans have Elijah Molden and Amani Hooker as their starting safeties, but Adams will now be competing for one of those spots in training camp, which kicks off July 23.

In 2020, Seattle shipped over two first-round draft picks over to the New York Jets to trade for Adams, which was one of the most high-profile moves that went down in the John Schneider x Pete Carroll era. A year later in 2021, they then made him the highest-paid safety in the league via an extension for four years, $70 million.

A little bit of a gamble by the Tennessee Titans, but a gamble I like.

And y’all know how much I love to gamble …

A ton of value in this pick, almost like it’s a lock. 🔒 David Peterson has pitched against the Washington Nationals twice this year, getting just two strikeouts in the first and only two in the second. On top of that, his career strikeout rate against the Nats is 11%. Bet. pic.twitter.com/az3ApjBi0C — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 11, 2024

Adams has made three Pro Bowls, and set a defensive back record for sacks with 9.5 in his debut campaign for Seattle, but he hasn’t had a sack since that time — is Adams on the decline?

And that’s what makes this move a little bit risky, but if Tennessee can pull some extra juice out of him, sky’s the limit.