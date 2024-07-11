‘It’s Disgusting’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ Of Democrats

“The View” co-host Sara Haines said she was “ashamed” of Democrats telling voters to “shut up and fall in line” over concerns about President Joe Biden.

Haines criticized Democrats who brushed off Biden’s debate performance as a “bad night” instead of addressing it as a real concern. She compared Democrats’ approach of “fall in line” to Republicans.

“You [Joy Behar] said in commercial that no one knows what’s going to happen. We’re all just giving it our best guess. That’s why I would love for people within Biden’s support to bring down the temperature on those of us who are also raising the flag for the same reason, but a different idea. Because everyone is saying —”

“What do you mean?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

“I’m saying that people who think that it’s serious — and there are a lot of people speaking up like myself — a lot of people shut us down with ‘It was one bad night. Shut up, and fall in line.’ That is what Republicans do. As a Democrat — actually, as an independent who votes Democrat mostly — I’m ashamed that they’re telling us to put our head down and shut up. I think it’s disgusting,” Haines continued.

A growing number of Democrats and members of the liberal media have called for Biden to withdraw over concerns that he does not have the mental acuity to defeat former President Donald Trump or serve a second term. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refrained from staunchly defending Biden as she proclaimed it was his decision whether he should remain in the race during a Wednesday interview on “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: ‘Am I Speaking English?’: Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Questioning Biden’s Ability To Serve Second Term)

NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Wednesday that a senior cabinet secretary told him in 2022 that Biden “can’t run again like this.” ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who interviewed Biden following the debate, told an unidentified person that he did not believe the president could serve another four years.

The president, along with his supporters, have repeatedly asserted that he simply had a “bad night” and suffered from a cold, though no illness had been mentioned prior to the debate.

Polls have shown Trump taking a more significant lead since the debate and continues to lead the president by a narrow margin.