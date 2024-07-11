Tim McGraw Shares Devastating Family Update

Country music icon and star of “1883” Tim McGraw took to social media Wednesday to share some devastating family news.

McGraw got straight to the point in his post online.

“This weekend we lost the patriarch of the McGraw family. Our beloved ‘Uncle Hank,'” McGraw told fans. “He was just an incredible man. He had a way of lighting up any room he walked into without trying. He was a no-bs, straight shooter. Honest and truthful, even if it hurt. A true renaissance man.”

McGraw went on to describe his uncle as an “All-American high school athlete,” saying he went on to spend 11 years as a professional baseball player. He played in the minor leagues for a 12-year timespan, according to Baseball Reference. Like his nephew, he was a guitarist and “sang beautifully,” McGraw continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)



Beyond his multifaceted talents in sports and music, McGraw says his uncle “was an incredible leather and bead craftsman, and more than that, he was a good friend to all who knew him, and he loved with an open heart.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Makes Insane Historical First During World Tour)

Uncle Hank was McGraw’s father, Tug McGraw’s, brother, according to Taste of Country. He lived an “uncommon life,” according to Sports Illustrated. And he seemed like a very good man.

No further information was provided regarding Uncle Hank’s cause of death. He will clearly be missed by many, many people, particularly his loving family.

RIP.