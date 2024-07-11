Wild Video Shows Tornado Rip Roof Off House Amid Hurricane Beryl Remnants

A wild video shows a tornado rip off the roof of a house in upstate New York Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl tore through the state.

Brandon Mead, a local resident in Arkwright, New York, captured the moment the tornado ripped the roof off of his parent’s house, flattening a barn close by, according to WKBW News.

In a video shared by the outlet, strong winds can be seen blowing against the nearby trees as Mead takes shelter in a nearby home. The roof of his parents’ house then appears to be ripped off, flying into the sky. Debris can then be seen spewing all over as dark clouds continue moving closer toward the cameraman.

“I was working on a trailer in the shop when it came through, sounded like a jet engine coming across the hill,” Mead told WKBW. “So we came out to look at what was going on and we realized that the tree parts that were flying at us were probably a good indication we should go inside.”

Neither Mead nor his family sustained injuries during the incident, the outlet reported.

This twister was one of four confirmed touched-down tornadoes in Western New York Wednesday, WKBW News reported, citing the National Weather Service (NWS).

This EF-1 tornado reached an estimated 110 mph winds, beginning around 12:06 p.m. and reaching across three miles over a span of nearly 10 minutes, the outlet noted, citing the NWS. There are no known reports of deaths or injuries, WKBW reported.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC issued a warning Wednesday for tornadoes as Beryl moved across the country. Heavy rainfall and tornado warnings were in effect throughout New York Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center forecast.