EXCLUSIVE: Trump Leads In Key Swing State Where Many Voters Say Immigration Made Life ‘Worse,’ Poll Finds

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in Wisconsin, where many voters claimed immigration made the state’s quality of life “worse,” according to an American Greatness poll exclusively released to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

Trump leads Biden 46% to 44% in a two-way race, compared to an even split at 45% in April, according to the poll. Only 13% of likely voters said that immigration has improved the “quality of life in the state,” while 34% said it made it worse. (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Approve Of Trump’s First Term More Than Biden’s, New Poll Reveals)

“Wisconsin figures to be a very tight race once again, as reflected by this new polling,” Steve Cortes, former senior advisor to President Trump and polling consultant to American Greatness, told the DCNF. “In such a close election, the more we highlight the damage of Biden’s open border, the more likely battleground state voters are to return Donald Trump to the White House.”

Wisconsin has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee every year since 1988, except for in 2016 when it went for Trump.

In addition, 45% of respondents claimed that immigration had “no real effect” on the state’s quality of life and 8% were unsure, according to the poll.

Whitewater, a town in Wisconsin that has 15,000 residents, has taken in as many as 1,000 immigrants since 2022, PBS reported. Among the respondents, 53% said that immigration levels are “too high” for a community that size, while 29% said it was “about right” and 4% said it was “too low.” (RELATED: Biden’s Illegal Immigration Problem Has Gone From Bad To Worse As High-Profile Murders Rock US)

“Even thousands of miles away from the US border, Biden’s reckless, radical border policies are firmly rejected by supermajorities of citizens,” Cortes told the DCNF. “Sensible Wisconsin voters know that Biden and Harris and Mayorkas prioritize unvetted foreign migrants over American citizens, and they demand a return to law-and-order.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over seven million migrants entering the country illegally since Biden took office, according to the CBP data.

Biden issued nearly 300 executive actions on immigration during his first year in office, 89 of which reversed or began to reverse Trump’s immigration policies, according to an analysis from the Migration Policy Institute.

The poll also asked likely voters about Biden’s mental and physical fitness for office, with 65% saying Biden is not capable of serving another term, compared to 57% in April. Nearly half of Wisconsin likely voters, 48%, think Biden is making his own official decisions in office, while 31% think it is First Lady Jill Biden. (RELATED: WSJ And NYT Polls Are Latest In String Of Surveys Showing Biden Losing Ground To Trump After Debate)

The American Greatness poll surveyed 600 likely Wisconsin voters from July 6 to July 10. The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

