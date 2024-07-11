Editorial

Several Uruguay Players Climb Into Stands, Get Into Gargantuan Brawl With Colombia Fans After Copa América Semifinal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 10: Luis Suarez #9 of Uruguay confronts Colombia players and staff after the semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Usually this happens in Europe or South America … this was in the United States!

After an intense 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the semifinal of the Copa América in Charlotte, North Carolina, players from Uruguay (including star Darwin Nunez) climbed into the stands and got into a fight with Colombian fans.

Things popped off following drinks being thrown at the Uruguayan players as they were walking towards a section of fans that were already getting violent with one another. (RELATED: USMNT Finally Fires Gregg Berhalter After Disastrous Copa América, And Now It’s Time To Gear Up For World Cup Glory)

After a drink was tossed in their direction, Nunez was seen brawling it out with supporters, and it wasn’t just Nunez. Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo were also scrapping it out with fans.

There was also a scene at midfield following the game where Colombia and Uruguay players had to be separated.

As of right now, CONMEBOL has not made a comment on the matter, however, suspensions are expected.

WATCH:

