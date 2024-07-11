Several Uruguay Players Climb Into Stands, Get Into Gargantuan Brawl With Colombia Fans After Copa América Semifinal

Usually this happens in Europe or South America … this was in the United States!

After an intense 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the semifinal of the Copa América in Charlotte, North Carolina, players from Uruguay (including star Darwin Nunez) climbed into the stands and got into a fight with Colombian fans.

Things popped off following drinks being thrown at the Uruguayan players as they were walking towards a section of fans that were already getting violent with one another. (RELATED: USMNT Finally Fires Gregg Berhalter After Disastrous Copa América, And Now It’s Time To Gear Up For World Cup Glory)

After a drink was tossed in their direction, Nunez was seen brawling it out with supporters, and it wasn’t just Nunez. Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo were also scrapping it out with fans.

There was also a scene at midfield following the game where Colombia and Uruguay players had to be separated.

As of right now, CONMEBOL has not made a comment on the matter, however, suspensions are expected.

WATCH:

After defeat to Colombia, Uruguayan players entered the stands at Bank of America Stadium and began to throw punches. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez amongst those at the forefront. pic.twitter.com/VE3unKObSa — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 11, 2024

Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players pic.twitter.com/XRbte2ibiy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

😬😬 Things got physical between Colombia and Uruguay after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/F3f8bR7SlP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

Daniel Muñoz just threw an elbow 😳 pic.twitter.com/rOA3kZ41Bi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

Who knew Ron Artest played soccer?!