CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Thursday he thinks that former President Donald Trump can compete with President Joe Biden in reliably Democratic states.

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday adjusted its projections to shift New Hampshire and Minnesota from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.” Enten on “CNN News Central” said despite Biden handily beating Trump in these states as well as others in 2020, the former president may actually have a chance of winning them in 2024. (RELATED: Majority Of Voters Want To Throw Biden Overboard Following Disastrous Debate, Poll Shows)

WATCH:

‘Who Would Have Ever Thought?’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says He ‘Absolutely’ Thinks Trump Can Put Blue States ‘Into Play’ pic.twitter.com/2FKQYLQtPr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

“I’ll give you two examples because this is pre-debate polling from 2024. And look at these 2020 results. New York. This is a blue state … I don’t think there’s a Republican who’s carried that in my lifetime or certainly not when I was more than a year old,” Enten said. “Look at this, Joe Biden won that state by 23 points. Look at this polling, though, that came out pre-debate. It was Biden just by eight points. I wouldn’t be surprised if that state is even closer now.”

“Or how about in Virginia, right? A state that Joe Biden easily won last time around by ten points. Pre-debate, pre-debate, the race there was tied. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some post-debate polling that actually has Joe Biden behind in Virginia,” he continued. “Who would have ever thought we’d see that? But the fact is when we’re looking at these states, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, New Hampshire. States that Joe Biden easily carried last time around. Now, all of a sudden, the Donald Trump campaign thinks that they can put into play and you know what, based upon this data pre-debate, I believe they absolutely can.”

Enten said on Wednesday that Biden’s reelection chances are currently dismal as he polls poorly against Trump in additional states he must win following their debate.

“The only real toss-ups are up here in the Midwest, right? Wisconsin, Michigan, and down to the Great Lakes and Pennsylvania. And I will tell you, Jim, that I’ve been looking and talking to folks on the internal polls in these individual states out here in that Midwest region,” Enten told CNN host Jim Acosta. “These polls do not look good for Joe Biden at this particular point, Donald Trump is leading in these internal polls. And then of course, Arizona down here in Nevada, Georgia, all states that Joe Biden won last time around. All of them leaning towards Donald Trump at this hour.”

