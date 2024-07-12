REPORT: 200 Crocodiles Flood City Streets Following Storm Beryl

At least 200 crocodiles from Texas ended up in cities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas after the region was pelted with heavy rainfall from Hurricane Beryl, CBS News reported.

The authorities have rounded up the animals and believe they migrated into the cities after rainfall significantly raised water levels, the Government of Tamaulipas said in a statement. Officials have reportedly captured at least 165 crocodiles in Ciudad Madero and Altamira.

“The recent rains have increased the water levels in the lagoon systems, which had led to an increase in the sightings of crocodiles,” Karina Lizeth Saldivar, head of the Tamaulipas state environment department, said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

📹 Crocodile chaos in Mexico: over 200 reptiles roam the streets! In an astonishing twist, authorities in Tamaulipas, a border state in Mexico, have captured a whopping 206 crocodiles in just over two weeks. The public is being warned that more reptiles could still be lurking… pic.twitter.com/ouWrO36glC — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) July 12, 2024

Crocodiles are often confused with alligators due to their similar appearance. However, they differ in physical characteristics, habitats and behaviors.

Alligators have a U-shaped, broader snout with rougher skin and only their upper teeth are visible when their mouths are closed, according to Britannica. They typically favor freshwater environments and are less aggressive to humans unless they are provoked. The animals can grow on average to 10 to 15 feet in length. (RELATED: REPORT: Crocodile Eats Soccer Player, Swims Away With Body)

Crocodiles have thinner, V-shaped snouts and are typically larger, growing up to 20 feet long, according to the National Park Service. Both their upper and lower teeth are visible when their mouths are closed. Depending on the type, crocodiles can thrive in both freshwater and saltwater environments because they possess glands for excreting salt. Crocodiles tend to be more aggressive than alligators, which usually only attack when they are very hungry or provoked.

Authorities have cautioned that the issue may persist, saying that “as the water levels go down in places like streets and drainage canals that were flooded, crocodiles will turn up and sightings will certainly increase,” according to CBS News.