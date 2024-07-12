REPORT: 2,400 Patients Potentially Exposed To HIV And Hepatitis At Oregon Hospitals

Roughly 2,400 patients at two hospitals in Portland, Oregon, reportedly could have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

The affected individuals were patients at Providence and Legacy Health, according to NBC News. The medical facilities have reportedly urged them to test themselves “out of an abundance of caution.”

The possible exposure was the result of an anesthesiologist who might have exposed them to these diseases, the outlet reported. “The actions of this physician might have put patients at a low risk of exposure to possible infections, including hepatitis B and C and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV),” a Providence spokesperson told the outlet.

The potential exposures occurred because of the actions of a physician working with the Oregon Anesthesiologist Group (OAG), a contractor, the Providence spokesperson told NBC News. The OAG told the outlet it has offered to provide the tests free of charge. Providence will connect with those who have positive results to discuss future steps, the company reportedly added. (RELATED: Biden Admin Pledged $2 Million To Tackling HIV Among ‘Racially Diverse Trans Women In The Deep South’)

Legacy Health told the outlet it is also reaching out to 211 patients who could have been subject to infection. “Upon learning of this situation, we immediately suspended the provider and launched a comprehensive investigation in accordance with regulations and with our policies and procedures,” the hospital reportedly said.

The Oregon Anesthesiologist Group said in its statement to the outlet that the physician is no longer employed by the company.