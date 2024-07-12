Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Weeps In Court As He Learns His Fate In Court

Alec Baldwin Appears In Court For Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

Photo by Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed Alec Baldwin’s case from court, Friday, in an unexpected turn.

Judge Sommer ruled that the prosecution had suppressed evidence and as a result, the trial could not continue, according to NBC News. The actor broke down and wept in the Sante Fe, New Mexico courtroom. The tears flowed freely as Sommer agreed with Baldwin’s lawyers, that the concealed evidence was a matter of prosecutiorial misconduct in the case of the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust” that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins. “There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said.

Judge Sommer went on to explain her position on the matter.

“The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy,” she said.

She made a critical move that would ensure Baldwin remained a free man as a result of the misconduct – the dismissal was ‘with prejudice’, which ultimately means the involuntary manslaughter case against the famous actor can never be filed against him again, according to NBC News.

Attorney Luke Nikas embraces actor Alec Baldwin during his trial on involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 12, 2024. Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter was dismissed by a judge Friday after she ruled that key evidence over a fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" had been withheld from the defense. (Photo by RAMSAY DE GIVE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RAMSAY DE GIVE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 66-year-old actor was visibly shaken as he realized the impact of the ruling, and buried his face in his hands as Sommer announced her final decision.

He shared an emotional hug with his wife, Hilaria inside the courtroom.

US actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin embrace during his trial on involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 12, 2024. Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter was dismissed by a judge Friday after she ruled that key evidence over a fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" had been withheld from the defense. (Photo by Ramsay de Give / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RAMSAY DE GIVE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Baldwin was facing a maximum 18-month jail term if he had been found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter charges filed against him. (RELATED: Chaotic Bodycam Footage From ‘Rust’ Shooting Emerges In Day One Of Alec Baldwin’s Trial)

The star is now a free man, and can put this high-profile case behind him.

 

 