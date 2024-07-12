Editorial

Amazon Prime To Launch Series About Muhammad Ali, And You Better Believe I’ll Be In Front Of The Screen For This

(Original Caption) 5/10/73 Philadelphia,PA: Muhammad Ali now 31-years old is still aiming for the heavyweight title as he shows his left fist to the camera during an interview in Philadelphia. Ali hopes in the next two years to regain the title and return to the Nation of Islam ministry. Photograph.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Time to make sure I’m stocked up on popcorn.

The estate of Muhammad Ali, for the first time in history, has issued a green light for a scripted series about arguably the greatest boxer of all-time — the show will be streamed on Amazon Prime. The executive producer of the program will be Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad. Jaalen Best (“American Horror Story” and Magnum P.I.”) will be acting as the late boxer. (RELATED: WBC Expels Ryan Garcia For Taking Things A Little Too Far)

“The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented and while those landmark events will live in ‘The Greatest,’ the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but ‘The Greatest’ is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother and a son,” said Amazon Prime in a press release, per Variety.

Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”) and Ben Watkins (“Alex Cross”) will be directing the series.

If you know me, you know I’m a huge fan of “Ali” when Will Smith played him

So you already know I have high expectations for this — you better deliver, Amazon!