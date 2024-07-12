Army Opens Investigation Into Military Training That Called Pro-Life Orgs ‘Terrorists’

The U.S. Army opened an investigation after a training course at a base in North Carolina depicted pro-life organizations as terrorists, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The training class, held at Fort Liberty on Wednesday, featured a slide show listing the pro-life organizations National Right to Life and Operation Rescue as “terrorist organizations.” The Army is now opening a probe and gathering evidence regarding the slide deck, which was created by a rogue garrison employee and not authorized for presentation use, the Army told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), per documents obtained by the DCNF on Friday. (RELATED: Navy’s Suicide Rate Soars To Record High In First Three Months Of 2024)

“Pro-life groups are not considered terrorist groups under Army policy. The slides are not Army standard slides under the Army Extremist policy,” the Army told the HASC, according to documents obtained by the DCNF. “The content in the picture and briefing are inconsistent with Army policies… The slides at issue will not be used again and will be replaced.”

The slideshow indicated that activities pro-life and “anti-abortion groups” engage in to promote their message include protesting, mass demonstrations, picketing and attempting to provide “counseling” outside crisis pregnancy centers, according to a photo of the slide show that circulated online this week.

An anti-terrorism brief was held on Fort Liberty (Bragg) today where they listed several Pro-Life organizations as “terrorist organizations.” The slide you see here followed right after a slide about ISIS, a terror group in the Middle East. The organizations labeled by the… pic.twitter.com/vlO6XjyGzE — Shoe (@samosaur) July 11, 2024

Fort Liberty confirmed to the DCNF on Thursday that the course on Wednesday was aimed at providing “anti-terrorism” training to soldiers “manning access control points at Fort Liberty.”

The Army told the HASC that it couldn’t comment on why the slides were created and presented, but the investigation would aim to gather additional details, according to a copy of documents.

“This training was conducted by a general schedule employee. We are currently unable to comment concerning the intent of the slide’s creator, but an AR 15-6 investigation will be conducted to gather additional information regarding the slides,” the Army told the HASC.

The Army told the HASC that the slides were created at Fort Liberty but had “no information” as to whether they were used at other bases, according to a copy of documents. The slides were shown to approximately 47 soldiers during the training course on Wednesday.

“Even if this slide deck was unapproved, it still exposes the Biden Pentagon for creating a politicized environment where far-left wack jobs feel they can get away with teaching our troops that conservative Americans are their adversary and legitimate military targets. We are in dangerous territory,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the DCNF on Thursday.

The Pentagon under the Biden administration and branches of the military have embraced several left-wing policies, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the promotion of LBGTQ ideology and abortion rights. A current DOD policy announced in 2022 allows servicemembers to be reimbursed for costs if they travel out of state for an abortion.

