‘Nearly All’ AT&T Customer Calls, Texts Stolen In Probable Hack

AT&T said in a Friday financial filing that “nearly all” customer records of calls and texts were stolen by a hacker in April.

It is believed that customer data was illegally downloaded from AT&T’s workspace on a third-party cloud platform, according to a press release. The data includes “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers, mobile virtual network operator customers, wireless network users, and landline customers during brief periods of 2022 and 2023.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” the company clarified. “It also does not include some typical information you see in your usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts. While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number.”

The Truth About The ‘Cicada 3301’ Conspiracy Is Absolutely Wild | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Last nights ⁦@OMGTheWhyFiles⁩ blew my mind #cicada3301 https://t.co/5LWE3zoMrp — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 18, 2023

AT&T’s team does not believe the hacked data is publicly available. Investigations appear to be ongoing as the company works with law enforcement on the hack. Additional security measures have also been put in place to try and mitigate future incidents.

The Justice Department decided not to force AT&T to tell their customers of the massive security failure until Friday, having granted two national security exemptions since the hack occurred, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Three Major Solar Storms And Cell Phone Outages, Are The Two Related?)

But don’t worry, AT&T says the incident has had no “material impact on AT&T’s operations,” and is not “reasonably likely to materially impact AT&T’s financial condition or results of operations.” Well, I am so relieved. I’ll definitely sleep better knowing AT&T will still be able to make huge sums of money while leaving customers in the dark about the safety of their personal data. NOT.