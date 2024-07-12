Man Convicted Of Murdering Two Native Alaskan Women Sentenced To Over Two Centuries

The man convicted of murdering two native Alaskan women was sentenced to 226 years in prison Friday, ABC News reported.

Brian Steven Smith was sentenced to 226 years in prison for the murders of two Native Alaskan women, Kathleen Jo Henry and Veronica Abouchuk, according to ABC News. The sentence was handed down in Anchorage after Smith was convicted on 14 criminal counts, including first and second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sexual assault.

During the trial, which culminated February, Smith refrained from speaking and maintained his silence even during the sentencing hearing, the outlet reported. Prosecutors Brittany Dunlop and Heather Nobrega of the Anchorage District Attorney’s office presented evidence, including photographs from Smith’s phone and a forensic sketch of a third possible victim. The court viewed graphic video and photo evidence of Smith narrating his actions during Henry’s murder.

At the sentencing, Kristy Grimaldi, daughter of victim Abouchuk, expressed her relief.

“It’s a relief knowing that the defendant will rot. I hope he is swarmed with guilt someday knowing he stalled so many people’s joy,” Grimaldi said, ABC News reported. “To me, he will always be an unintelligent sick human being who couldn’t comprehend the meaning of life.” (RELATED: Woman Sets Up Hidden Video Camera, Says It Shows Doctor Sexually Assaulting Her: REPORT)

Presiding Judge Kevin Saxby highlighted the broader societal impact of the crimes.

“Those killings actually affect all of society, and especially women in our society. It’s the stuff of nightmares,” Saxby said, according to ABC News. “They strip women of any feelings of safety in their own neighborhoods. That damage continues long after the crimes are solved.”