Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Make Major Life Announcement

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes released joint Instagram reels Friday announcing that they are expecting their third child.

Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, and the whole gang participated in the adorable pregnancy reveal. The couple shared a video that showcased each member of the family dressed in off-white outfits.

The kids were giggling and bouncing about, while their very famous parents interacted lovingly with them, at one point holding hands and dancing. Sterling raced right up to the camera with the sonogram images in her hand, showing the world how excited she was about welcoming another sibling to the family. The video can be seen here.

The video was set to the song, “Count On Me” by Bruno Mars, and was an upbeat, airy look at the family’s interaction while celebrating the news that there will soon be another little one in the mix.

28-year-old Brittany wrote a short caption alongside the video clip.

“Round three, here we come 🤍,”‘ the soon-to-be mother of three wrote to her social media account.

The comment section of their Instagram pages immediately ignited, as friends, fans, and loved ones chimed in to congratulate the happy couple, and share their joy.

There was no further information provided about how far along Brittany is in her pregnancy. (RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Having Their First Baby)

Patrick and Brittany began dating when they were teenagers. Patrick was a sophomore and Brittany was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas at the time, according to People.