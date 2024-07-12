EXCLUSIVE: Chairman Jim Jordan Demands DHS Civil Rights Official Appear For Transcribed Interview

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter Friday to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Civil Rights official calling for her to appear for a transcribed interview.

The Daily Caller first obtained a letter to the Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at the DHS Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia. In the letter, Jordan mentions an interim staff report that “revealed” that “a DHS program known as the Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP) has received $55 million in taxpayer funding to provide illegal aliens ‘trauma-informed’ services.”

“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the Biden Administration’s enforcement of federal immigration law. Our oversight includes examining the actions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the worst illegal immigration crisis in our nation’s history,” Jordan writes in the letter. “As the Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at DHS, we believe you are uniquely situated to inform our oversight, and we ask for your cooperation with our request.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, James Comer Send Final Warning To Merrick Garland Before Contempt Proceedings)

“As the Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, you chair CMPP’s national board, administer CMPP, and work on additional immigration-related matters. Before joining DHS, you described how ‘immigration enforcement doesn’t need to depend on ‘criminality’ or a ‘felony,’ and you ‘advocated against the use of the term ‘illegal immigrant,’ ‘illegal immigration,’ and ‘illegal alien.’ The Committee is concerned by these statements given your influence on immigration enforcement and policy at DHS. Accordingly, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with the Committee as soon as possible,” he added. (RELATED: Jordan To Investigate Links Between Biden DOJ, Alvin Bragg’s Lead Prosecutor)

Jordan calls on Wadhia to schedule her transcribed interview no later than July 26, 2024.