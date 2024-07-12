Radio host Charlamagne Tha God called for President Joe Biden to use the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling to jail former President Trump and safeguard democracy in a podcast episode posted to YouTube Friday.

The Supreme Court found in a July ruling that presidents possess immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts” they take while in office. Charlamagne on the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast said the president should use the ruling to lock Trump up because he is a threat to democracy and the former president will detain Biden and his family if reelected. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

WATCH:

‘Lock Him Up’: Charlamagne Says Biden Should Use Immunity ‘Powers’ To Jail Trump And ‘Protect Democracy’ pic.twitter.com/0SDnfF1fL6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024

“Biden’s in office, so all of these kingly powers that you’re talking about the president having, Biden has now,” Charlamagne said. “And he could use some of those kingly powers to protect democracy, but he won’t.”

Co-host Chris Morrow chimed in to suggest this would be an abuse of power.

“So democracy is really not at stake then. If democracy is really at stake and Trump is the existential threat that they say he is, you should do everything in your power to protect it,” Charlamagne retorted.

“While also protecting the Constitution and democracy. You can’t sacrifice democracy to save democracy,” Morrow said.

Charlamagne asked “why” before suggesting Republicans would abuse the immunity ruling.

“Listen, if somebody got a bazooka on your block, you don’t show up with a nine, Chris. You got to go get you a bazooka,” he added.

Co-host AlexxMedia said Biden can “actually” order Trump to be killed with immunity based on the “threat” he poses to “democracy.”

“Or lock him up. We don’t even got to go so far as murder. Just lock him up. Lock him up. Throw away the key,” Charlamagne said.

Morrow said if Biden jailed Trump, it would backfire because Republicans would then arrest Democrats.

“Chris, they’ve already hit this man with 90 plus charges. He got convicted of 34. You know what? Boy, sometimes I want y’all just to be able to see an alternative universe,” Charlamagne said. “When Trump gets back in the White House, all the Bidens going to jail. And some Clintons. What are we doing, Chris?”

The Supreme Court majority found that a president is entitled to “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority” and “presumptive immunity” for all official acts.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner recently suggested Biden “take advantage” of the ruling to “protect American democracy.”

“Will we feel secure in the knowledge that he didn’t take advantage of the lawlessness that the Supreme Court said is now ingrained in our Constitution, the lawlessness that a chief executive, a president of the United States, is allowed to exercise given the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of presidential immunity?” Kirschner asked. “Will we feel good about the principle that President Biden exhibited by declining to use that power and giving over our American democracy to dictatorship? I don’t know.”

