‘Brutally Assaulted’: Nicolas Cage’s Ex Breaks Her Silence After Her Son’s Arrest

Nicolas Cage’s ex-wife, Christina Fulton, broke her silence on an altercation involving their son, Weston, that led to his arrest.

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” Fulton said in a statement issued July 11, according to People. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

Weston, 33, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department 77th Division on July 10, and was later arrested. Police records indicate he was released on a $150,000 bond, according to People.

Police said “during the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed,” according to People.

Fulton explained she didn’t want her son to be arrested.

“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request,” she said in her statement, according to People.

Weston is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Weston’s arrest was directly related to the April 28 incident in which Weston allegedly escalated a verbal dispute to a physical one, with his mother, at her Los Angeles home, according to People. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He’s Stepping Back From Hollywood)

“As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis,” Fulton said in her statement, Thursday. “It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs,” she said, according to People.