Country Singer And Songwriter Dave Loggins Dead At 76

Country singer and songwriter Dave Loggins passed away Wednesday in Nashville, according to the Tennessean.

The Grammy-nominated Hall of Fame singer-songwriter, known for his classic hit “Please Come To Boston,” passed away at the age of 76, according to the Tennessean. While the precise cause of death was not disclosed, it is known that Loggins was in hospice care at the time of his passing.

Born in Shady Valley, Tennessee, Loggins grew up in nearby Bristol before moving to Nashville, where he would forge a legendary career as one of music’s most prolific songwriters, the Tennessean stated. Over five decades, his catalog of songs enriched the repertoires of icons such as Three Dog Night, Joan Baez, Don Williams, Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Wynonna Judd, Alabama, Lee Greenwood, Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker, Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers, and Willie Nelson. (RELATED: Legendary Country Singer Joe Bonsall Dead At 76)

In 1986, Loggins achieved a milestone by becoming the only unsigned artist to win a CMA award, which he received for his duet with Anne Murray, “Nobody Loves Me Like You Do.” His song “Augusta,” crafted as the theme for the Augusta Masters Golf Tournament, has the distinction of being the longest-running sports theme in history, the Tennessean added.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family requests that any donations in his memory be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville, according to the Tennessean.