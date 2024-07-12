Democratic donor Maggie Kulyk said Friday that her party needs to “grow a spine” by publicly expressing their concerns about President Joe Biden.

Biden held a consequential press conference Thursday evening in an attempt to quell concerns about his age and mental acuity since his lacking performance at the June 27 debate. A growing number of Democrats have continued to call for the president’s withdrawal from the race despite it being an improvement from his debate performance.

“I think that it takes courage to come out publicly, and unfortunately all of Washington lacks courage,” Kulyk told CNN host Sara Sidner. “I mean, frankly.”

Democrat Donor Says Her Party Needs To ‘Grow A Spine’ By Expressing Concerns About Biden Publicly pic.twitter.com/87mFllmqsX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024

The donor said she has written to Democratic legislators calling on them to publicly speak their honest opinions about Biden’s reelection bid, adding that many of her friends and acquaintances believe the press conference did not “move the meter.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t think Joe Biden can do it,” she continued. “And that’s what’s so very, very concerning to me. So whoever comes out publicly or doesn’t come out publicly, at this stage of the game, that’s a little too late. We need to move forward and I think people need to, as I put it in an article, grow a spine and say what they’re really believing.” (RELATED: ABC, George Stephanopoulos Scramble To Apologize For Telling The Truth)

She praised a New York Times op-ed written by Democratic strategist James Carville calling on top Democrats to hold town halls to prep Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination. Kulyk argued Carville’s idea would “unite the party” and lead to electoral victories.

At least 16 congressional Democrats have called on Biden to end his candidacy following the debate, including Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Vermont Sen. Peter Welch. Prominent left-wing figures such as Hollywood actor George Clooney have argued the president should step down.

Polls have found Trump leading the president since the debate in the highly competitive race. Trump is leading 42% to 40% nationally as of Friday, according to FiveThirtyEight.

