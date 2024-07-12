Trump’s So Lovable That Even His Ex-Wife Wants To Work With Him

If you’re divorced, things are good if you can stand to spend four minutes in a room with your former spouse. Few, if anyone, would say they’d like to spend the next four years working together.

Unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump. Trump is so lovable that even his ex-wife Marla Maples would gladly serve as his Vice President.

Maples is Trump’s second wife, and mother to Tiffany Trump.

In an interview with The Evening Standard, she laughed at people claiming she had ambitions to become her ex-hubby’s veep. But still, she didn’t rule out the possibility.

“Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that,” Maples explained.

“I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve.”

That’s no small commitment to an ex. The VP slot would require countless hours working together, likely in intimate situations. On a typical day, they’d be cooped up in the White House together. Then add in all the public appearances, hobnobbing with foreign dignitaries, business leaders, and interest groups. They’d always have to keep a happy face when hosting official events. Flying aboard Air Force One and Two is about the only time they’d reliably have apart.

Of course, this paints a rose-colored picture of president-veep relations. Trump could always keep her at arm’s length like President Obama did to his then-VP Biden.

But still, the interactions would have to be somewhat regular — which is a great deal more time than most people would commit to spending with their ex.

It just goes to show how absurd it is for the left to paint Trump as some horrible misogynist. You must be a pretty great guy if even your ex-wife is on your side.