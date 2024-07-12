Eddie Murphy Just Made A Huge Personal Move At Age 63

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher officially tied the knot July 9 in an intimate ceremony.

The 63-year-old Oscar nominee and his 44-year-old bride, an Australian model, have been engaged since September 2018, according to People. “These two celebrated with their beautiful families on the island of Anguilla at @fsanguilla with a small ceremony at sunset and dinner on the sand,” Murphy’s wedding photographer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “It couldn’t have been a more perfect, intimate evening,” the photographer said.

“One of my favorite places on earth somehow became even more special this past week when I was lucky enough to photograph the wedding of Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher,” Murphy’s wedding photographer gushed about their big day. “So grateful to have been the one to capture these moments for these two and their family.”

The post concluded with the words, “not sure how my next visit to the islands will top this but I’d be more than happy to find out!”

Butcher’s dress was a corseted gown embellished with lace and designed by Mira Zwillinger, while Murphy stunned in an all-white Brioni suit, according to People. The bride wore her hair down, with an elegant, yet simple wave, and clutched a bouquet made of all-white roses.

This marks Murphy’s second marriage and is the first for Butcher.

The newlyweds are already parents to two children, an 8-year-old daughter named Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles, according to People.

The lovebirds were spotted on the red carpet of the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” premiere in Los Angeles, June 20, but they made no mention of their upcoming nuptials at the time. (RELATED: Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Reveal Major Life Update: REPORT)

Information surrounding who made the cut to Murphy & Butcher’s guest list have not been shared.