Feds Prepare To Lay Charges Against Those Allegedly Responsible For Matthew Perry’s Death

The DEA is zoning in on alleged suspects in Matthew Perry’s death and are preparing to lay charges.

Federal agents have been probing the case and have conducted raids and interviews surrounding the untimely death of “Friends” actor, Matthew Perry, October 28, 2023, according to TMZ. Sources close to the situation are “confident” they have enough evidence to take action against the people that allegedly helped Perry obtain the ketamine that ultimately contributed to his death. Those close to the situation said feds are readying to charge the suspects with drug distribution resulting in death or great bodily injury. Perry was found dead in his hot tub after taking ketamine, according to TMZ.

The DEA launched an investigation after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released their findings about the famous actor’s cause of death.

If the yet-to-be named suspects are found guilty of the charges feds intend to lay against them, they could be facing a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the matter said the DEA is probing drug deals and could possibly also be targeting doctors that may have written prescriptions that are “deemed outside the scope of medical necessity,” according to TMZ.

The Hollywood drug scene has been exposed in the process. A search warrant was executed on Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, as part of this probe. Mueller publicly battled addiction for several years, although her alleged connection to Perry’s death is not yet clear. (RELATED: Courteney Cox Says The Late Matthew Perry ‘Visits’ Her)

The team investigating Perry’s death consists of the same agents that helped apprehend the suspects in Mac Miller’s fatal drug overdose, according to TMZ.