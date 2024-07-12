Filmmaker Seemingly Trying To Capture Alec Baldwin’s Every Move By Making Documentary Over ‘Rust’ Set Shooting

Every detail of Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial appears to have been recorded by a documentarian attempting to capture his every move on video.

The filmmaker is said to be capturing his every move as part of a documentary about the “Rust” tragedy, but there have been no further details provided about how exactly the courtroom footage will be used, according to TMZ. The woman is not part of the paparazzi and doesn’t seem to be a reporter from a news outlet, but rather privately hired to capture video coverage of the details of the involuntary manslaughter case regarding the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, as they unfold in the courtroom. Sources have reported she is an award-winning documentarian, according to TMZ.

Alec Baldwin Filmed For ‘Rust’ Documentary During Trial, TLC Not Shooting | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/SIj1ddB3y3 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2024

The woman was spotted recording Baldwin as he walked up the stairs to the Santa Fe, New Mexico court house and seemingly behind the camera every time the famous actor takes a turn. She’s been shadowing him in a non-abrasive, but ever-present way and the “30 Rock” actor seems to be completely at ease with the fact that he woman is hovering around him and recording his every move in a very up-close and personal manner, according to TMZ.

There are reportedly two “Rust” documentaries competing against one another and it appears the woman is collecting footage for one of them.

One thing that is for certain is the woman is not producing any footage for the famous actor’s upcoming television show, “The Baldwins.” The new reality show centering around the inner workings of Baldwin’s home-life is not scheduled to be shooting anything concurrently with the star’s trial, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Weeps As He Learns His Fate In Court)

Baldwin’s trial is also being live-streamed.