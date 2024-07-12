You Won’t Breathe Until ‘Twisters’ Teaser Clip Is Through

A teaser clip from the upcoming “Twisters” movie shared Thursday will have your heart in your head and your head obsessed with wild weather in less than a minute.

The scene, shared by Nerdist, opens with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos characters heading toward something that definitely doesn’t look like a real cloud, but it still looks pretty cool. Called “the Birth of a Tornado,” this is actually something we all should be taught in schools, particularly those who live in tornado alley.

As the scene continues, the cast explain how the tornado forms within our skies, “pulling tons of warm moist air,” Edgar-Jones continued. “And when that warm air and moisture bursts through the cap, it explodes in the atmosphere, creating an anvil,” Glen Powell cuts in, mansplaining. “The vertical wind shear begins to rotate the updraft, forming them as a cyclone.” (RELATED: Footage Shows Suspected Tornado Destruction From Hurricane Beryl)

Despite knowing all of this, there is still no clear answer on how tornadoes actually form. But they’re pretty majestic when they do … right before they destroy everything in their path.

“Twisters” drops on July 19, and I cannot wait to see it. Unlike 99% of films coming out this summer, this is one that could definitely get me into a sweaty, smelly movie theater.