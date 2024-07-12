James Carville Warns Dems They Don’t Fully Comprehend Severity Of Donors ‘Shutting Down Contributions’ To Party

Democratic strategist James Carville warned Democrats on Friday that they aren’t appreciating the significance of donors withholding funds to Democratic campaigns following President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance.

Democratic donor Maggie Kulyk said Friday that her party needs to “grow a spine” by publicly sharing their worries about President Joe Biden remaining in the presidential race. Carville on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” said donors he knows are abandoning Senate and congressional candidate races as well as Biden. (RELATED: ABC, George Stephanopoulos Scramble To Apologize For Telling The Truth)

“The donor class is shutting down. I know these people … not only are they shutting down contributions to the Biden campaign, they’re shutting down contributions to the Senate committee, to the House committee. This is a story that’s been reported on. It’s way underappreciated,” Carville said.

“And unlike me, all I can do is shut my mouth. And that would make a lot of people happy. But they shut their wallet and it’s going to make a lot a lot of people unhappy,” he continued. “And that’s going on … and it goes beyond just the top of the ticket.”

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney urged Democrats to replace Biden as their presumptive nominee in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday after hosting a fundraiser for the president just three weeks earlier. Clooney wrote the Biden he observed at the June fundraiser was the same cognitively impaired Biden he watched during the debate.

Hollywood’s reliable Democratic donors are withholding contributions to Biden, BBC reported on Thursday. Some are also opting not to give to any Democratic candidates.

Democratic megadonors talked about holding an intervention to persuade Biden to withdraw from the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance, according to The New York Times.

Axios CEO and co-founder Jim VandeHei said House Democrats are concerned Biden is dragging them down in early July.

“In all, if you’re a member of Congress, to be honest, all you care about is your voters first and your donors second,” VandeHei said. “Yeah, you like the president, if he helps you, but if he doesn’t, you will turn on him because you care about self-preservation. So they’re talking to donors, donors are furious.”

