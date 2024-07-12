Dems Believe Their Own Propaganda On Kamala Harris, And It Will Backfire Big Time

Joe Biden’s former Press Secretary Jen Psaki seems to be rooting for him.

Vice President Kamala Harris would be the clear “alternative” to Biden should he choose to step down, Psaki said on the Pod Save America podcast. But she has one critical vulnerability.

“[W]e live in a country that is sexist and racist,” Psaki continued.

America is such a bigoted country, she seems to think, that Harris’ race and gender could prove an insurmountable barrier to the White House.

Jen Psaki opines that Kamala Harris is an ‘undervalued talent’ because we ‘live in country that is sexist and racist’:

“Kamala Harris, she is an undervalued talent. She’s a very fierce communicator.

It’s almost like public opinion hasn’t caught up with what she is doing.

Also,… pic.twitter.com/44FzyjYJOe — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 11, 2024

Do I really need to say it? This is a load of crap.

Americans enthusiastically elected the first black president almost 20 years ago. They were so racist that they re-elected him for a second term.

Then, with the greatest turnout ever in the history of U.S. elections, American sent Harris herself to the White House as vice president. If they were so racist and sexist, it wouldn’t matter who was at the top of the ticket. Could you imagine racist Southern Democrats sending their fellow traveler Woodrow Wilson to the Oval Office if he chose a black woman as his veep?

Most importantly, arguably the most popular political figure in America today is a black woman. Michelle Obama “tops the charts” in Ipsos favorability ratings, a solid 10 points ahead of both Donald Trump and Biden. America is so racist and sexist that Michelle Obama would mop the floor with Trump if she ever decided to run.

The idea that America is irredeemably bigoted is a figment of Democrats’ feverish imagination. More cynically, it’s a weapon of fear they use to drive voters to the polls on their behalf.

Sometimes, this strategy pays off: the idea that Trump is so horribly racist and misogynist certainly helped turn moderates against him, even if they like his policies. But now having so fully internalized their own propaganda, Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot. Psaki likely speaks for many in the party when she expresses fear that Americans would prefer a white male cadaver over a sentient black woman.

With all the concern about his age, it seems nearly impossible for Biden to win. Kamala is currently polling worse than Biden, but that could change on a dime if the corporate media pours all their weight into talking about how amazing she is for the next five months. Unfortunately for Democrats, Psaki seems to underestimate her, and the rest of her media friends’ ability to propagandize the American people.