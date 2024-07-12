‘What The Hell Are You Doing?’: Watch Jen Psaki’s Face As Dem Strategist Blows Fuse Over Biden’s Mental Fitness

MSNBC host Jen Psaki appeared frustrated as Democratic strategist Basil Smikle criticized President Joe Biden’s mental fitness Thursday on “All In with Chris Hayes.”

While attempting to prove he is equipped to serve a second term, Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” at a solo press conference Thursday evening. Shortly after the presser, Smikle unloaded on Biden’s place on the Democratic ticket, questioning whether the Democratic incumbent is capable of completing his first term as president.

Psaki insisted that the Democratic division on Biden was simply due to the president’s age and “whether he can defeat” presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Smikle agreed that the Democratic Party was in a state of “purgatory” regarding “down ballot” races before breaking with the former Biden press secretary on the president’s mental fitness.

“I actually absolutely agree with you. This is a purgatory. This is a terrible, terrible moment, and we cannot have another week of this because we’re done. We’re lost. We’re done. It’s insurmountable. We don’t have a, we don’t, but, but, no—” Smikle said as Psaki began to talk. “I think it’s insurmountable if we have another week like this.”

“So, my feeling is, and I absolutely agree with you that this, this hand-wringing,” he continued. “This outward sort of conversation about whether or not he’s fit for office. Has created the situation that we’re in. But my issue is—”

“Oh, that’s not what I said though,” Psaki interjected.

“I get it,” Smikle said.

“No, okay,” Psaki responded as the panel erupted.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes correct Smikle by saying Biden’s “unnerving” debate performance on June 27 was the reason why they are “having this conversation.”

“That’s what I’m saying. He asked for this, he didn’t perform the way a lot of folks wanted him to perform, probably not the way he wanted to perform. And, and here we are,” Smikle said.

“But my issue is this,” the Democratic strategist continued. “If you’re standing up, if you are a Democrat right now and you’re standing up and you’re saying that Joe Biden is not fit to run for office and and therefore should not be in office in January, you’re saying he’s also not fit to be president right now. What the Hell are you doing?” (RELATED: Jill Biden’s Ex-Press Sec Answers For First Lady’s Influence Over President Biden)

Numerous Democrats have continued to pressure Biden to drop out despite his attempts to prove himself as fit for office. Since the debate, the president has been interviewed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “Morning Joe” and two black radio hosts from Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Stephanopoulos was since caught admitting he does not believe Biden can serve a second term. The Philadelphia radio host was fired after telling CNN that the White House fed her questions to ask Biden. The Milwaukee radio host later revealed that his station agreed to edit his interview with the president.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have spoken privately about Biden and the future of the 2024 Democratic ticket, CNN reported after the presser.