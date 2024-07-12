Jerry Rice Allegedly Threatened Reporters In Heated Golf Course Altercation Caught On Video

A video captured Jerry Rice allegedly threatening reporters during a heated altercation, TMZ reported.

A routine inquiry about the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver lineup escalated into an unexpected confrontation with NFL legend Rice during a practice round at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, according to TMZ. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred when two journalists from Starcade Media asked whether the Chiefs’ 2024 wide receiver group was robust enough to secure another Super Bowl victory.

Rice, who played for the San Francisco 49ers for 16 seasons, took offense to a question that he saw as an insult to his former team. Eyewitness accounts and footage show that after initially walking away, Rice returned, faced the journalists and sternly warned them. (RELATED: NFL Star Suspended After Violating League’s Steroid Policy: REPORT)

“I will f*** you up!” Rice says on the video. “If you want some, come get some!”

Following the altercation, the journalists involved clarified their intentions on their Facebook page. They explained their question was solely about the current capabilities of the Chiefs‘ receivers and was not intended to disparage Rice or the 49ers, TMZ reported. They expressed regret over the misunderstanding and offered an olive branch, hoping to discuss the matter further with Rice.

When approached for comment the following day, Rice reiterated his perception that the question was a provocative reference to the recent Super Bowl, where the Chiefs triumphed over the 49ers. “I’m going to defend the San Francisco 49ers,” he told TMZ. “This is my history.”