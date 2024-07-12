Here Are The Four Republicans Who Voted Against Fining Merrick Garland

House Republicans failed to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in “inherent contempt” Thursday thanks to four Republicans joining Democrats in voting against the measure.

Pennsylvania Rep. David Joyce, Ohio Rep. Michael Turner, California Rep. Tom McClintock and California Rep. John Duarte all voted to strike down Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s resolution to hold the attorney general in “inherent contempt” for refusing to hand over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden.

The resolution would have fined Garland $10,000 per day until he abided by congressional subpoenas to release the audio recordings. The interview is part of an investigation into his “handling of classified materials,” and a transcript is publicly available. Garland claimed handing over the audio “would chill cooperation with the department in future investigations.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, James Comer Send Final Warning To Merrick Garland Before Contempt Proceedings)



In a statement on X, Duarte said he is “against privileged motions that are grandstanding and not good process.” He is the only of the four who faces a competitive election challenge in November.

While I voted to hold Merrick Garland in contempt, I am working with my colleagues to actually hold him accountable. I am against privileged motions that are grandstanding and not good process. Chairman Jordan is pursuing this in court, which is regular order and due process.… — Rep. John Duarte (CA-13) (@RepDuarteCA13) July 11, 2024

The remaining three Republicans come from solidly red districts that voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump, who has railed against the Biden Justice Department for allegedly conspiring against him.

Turner notably holds a powerful position as Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, which works closely with intel agencies within the Department of Justice that many conservatives have called to be disbanded or heavily reformed.

Turner did not offer an explanation to the Caller for his vote on the Garland resolution.

McClintock stated in a press release that the resolution “is a gross misuse of this power,” arguing there is “no precedent for the use of this power to levy fines.” He said the “resolution taints the House’s legitimate legal efforts” against Garland with “reckless and irresponsible political grandstanding.”

“One month ago, I voted against a similar resolution and my position still stands,” Rep. Joyce said in a quote provided to the Caller. “A court of law is where a procedural matter like this should be decided.”

“As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points,” Joyce had previously stated. “The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance. Enough is enough.”

Hur’s report states that the special counsel’s “investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” as a private citizen after serving as vice president. However, the report goes on to state that prosecution of Biden is “unwarranted.”

The revelations which seemingly upset the White House the most, however, were Hur’s claims concerning Biden’s mental faculties. During the interview, “Mr. Biden’s memory was worse,” and he forgot when his term as vice president ended the report noted. It also stated Biden could not recollect “even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

After Biden’s disastrous debate performance followed by his press conference at the NATO summit (where he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”), Democrats are scrambling to respond to concerns about Biden’s mental state.

After the vote failed, Anna Paulina Luna put out a press release stating: “Today’s vote on my inherent contempt resolution and the legislative appropriations bill did not pass due to some Republican absences.”

BREAKING: Rep. Luna Refiles Inherent Contempt Resolution Against AG Merrick Garland “Today’s vote on my inherent contempt resolution and the legislative appropriations bill did not pass due to some Republican absences. An overwhelming majority of the party supports this… pic.twitter.com/Hs3CFij4NZ — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 11, 2024

Luna added that she “refiled the resolution,” and Garland will “be held accountable for trying to undermine our institutions.”