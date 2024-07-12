Iconic Musicians ‘The Smile’ Cancel Tour Due To Medical Emergency

The Smile announced the cancelation of their European tour after lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood suffered from a medical emergency.

The Radiohead offshoot band shared the news with their approximately 79,100 X followers, Friday morning.

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care,” they wrote in their statement. “Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.” The band didn’t delve into further details about how Greenwood contracted the infection.

Some news from The Smile pic.twitter.com/ISwZIpjbAh — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) July 12, 2024

The band went on to share the advice of the medical professionals that have been tending to Greenwood, and notified ticket holders about how the band’s schedule was affected.

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Smile (@thesmiletheband)

“To that end, the Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. Refunds for headline shows will be available from your ticket provider,” the band said in their statement.

The Smile signed off by writing, “We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

In addition to Greenwood’s talents with the guitar, The Smile also features singer Thom Yorke and drummer Tom Skinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Smile (@thesmiletheband)

The Smile is currently touring their “Wall of Eyes” album, and played shows in Germany, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria and Italy in June. (RELATED: Neil Young Cancels Tour After Band Members Fall Ill)

They had a slew of dates booked for August, including in Poland, Germany, Austria, France and Spain.