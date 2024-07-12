Airline Bans Ex-Pastor For Allegedly Hitting His Wife On Plane Because She Got Upgraded To First Class: Affidavit

A former pastor faces a federal assault charge and an airline ban after he allegedly struck his wife in midair July 2 aboard an Alaska Airlines flight as they quarreled over a flight upgrade, an FBI special agent’s affidavit reads.

Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. and his wife had been traveling from their Virginia home to a religious event, and there was an ongoing quarrel between Holmberg and his wife because she upgraded her seat to first class, according to the affidavit. Ultimately, Holmberg allegedly struck the top of his wife’s head with his hand.

Holmberg, once confronted by a witness about the possibility of arrest, “stopped his disruptions,” according to the affidavit. The airline’s crew reported Holmberg to law enforcement. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Killing Wife Dies In Police Chase)

Holmberg’s wife alleged that he “had a history of abusing her and had broken [her] finger in an incident last September,” the affidavit continues. An officer reportedly noticed Holmberg’s wife had a bandaged finger but did not have any obvious injuries where Holmberg allegedly hit her.

The ex-pastor’s wife also alleged that he hit her despite knowing she suffered from epilepsy and that his action could trigger a seizure, according to the affidavit. She said she had never reported Holmberg’s alleged history of abuse until this incident.

Holmberg alleged that his wife was often disrespectful and angry and had broken her finger when she grabbed his leg while he was driving. according to the affidavit. His wife also “had grabbed his genitals in the past with such force that [he] was in pain.”

Holmberg said his wife’s seat upgrade upset him as he wanted them both to sit together during the flight and that he “tapped his wife on the head in passing to get her attention”, the affidavit states.

Alaska Airlines banned Holmberg from all of its flights, Alaska’s News Source reported.

Police arrested Holmberg for simple assault and took him to the Anchorage Correctional Center. A judge could hit the ex-pastor with a fine and/or a six-month prison sentence if he finds him guilty, the affidavit reveals.