MLB Should Be Praised For Gloriously Naming Paul Skenes The National League Starter For The All-Star Game

Yes! Major League Baseball is bringing the heat with this one!

It’s been an absolutely incredible rookie season for Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, and it’s about to get amplified courtesy of the ace being named as the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game.

While Skenes was making an appearance Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” NL manager Torey Lovullo (Arizona Diamondbacks) surprised him to let him know about the news. (RELATED: Reds’ Hunter Greene Strikes Out First Six Batters In Dominant Performance Against Rockies)

“That’s unbelievable,” reacted Skenes. “That’s awesome.” “So well deserved,” said Lovullo to Skenes. “We’re super excited to make this announcement. You represent so many great things that this game craves. It’s such a great story the way you’ve come on the scene, the way you’ve done it with such humbleness. It’s noticeable. I’ll be honored to be your manager and I’m going to be honored to be watching you throw your first pitch.”

The 2023 MLB Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Skenes has been flat out killin’ it since he debuted May 11. In 11 starts this season, the rising star has put up a flashy 1.90 ERA along with 89 strikeouts and 13 walks, doing this in 66 1/3 innings.

WARNING: A heat wave is about to hit Texas. Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/wjOKiloWOm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2024

NL All-Star manager Torey Lovullo calls in to tell Paul Skenes he will be the NL starter for the All-Star Game@Paul_Skenes @Pirates @MLB pic.twitter.com/EeAmuuM17l — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 12, 2024

Traditionally ASG SPs are named at Monday presser. But MLB named Skenes now, trying to capitalize on buzz, build toward Tuesday night. Pirates actually prefer this so Skenes stays in normal starter mode rather than, say, enter in 4th as a reliever. NL manager Lovullo wanted this.… — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 12, 2024

Let’s give a round of applause to MLB! They absolutely deserve it after this!