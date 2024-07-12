‘They Have F*cked Up’: Liberal Pod Bros Snap At Biden Advisers For Accusing Them Of Being Obama ‘Operatives’

The co-hosts of “Pod Save America” tore into President Joe Biden’s advisers Friday for accusing them of being “operatives” for former President Barack Obama.

Co-hosts Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer, who both previously worked for Obama, said advisers are accusing them and other prominent Democrats of influencing their party to oppose Biden’s reelection bid. Favreau, a previous head speechwriter for Obama, pointed to the Biden campaign telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Obama is pushing for Biden to withdraw, and how the president is “deeply resentful of his treatment under the Biden staff.”

“Care to respond, my fellow elitist Pod bro?” Favreau asked Pfeiffer.

“I would say I tried to maintain a very even temper through this process,” Pfeiffer said. “I have not been fighting people on Twitter, I have stopped looking.”

‘They F*cked Up’: Liberal Pod Bros Snap At Biden Advisors Accusing Them Of Being ‘Operatives’ For Obama pic.twitter.com/P0HuXm0bKX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024

The New York Times wrote in a Wednesday news analysis that all the Democrats turning against Biden, including the “Pod Save America” co-hosts, are those who either ran failed political campaigns or worked for elitists.

“In fact, Mr. Biden’s advisers have shrugged off many of the loudest voices against him. Julián Castro? Dropped out of the presidential race in January 2020. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado? He ended his presidential campaign a month later. David Axelrod? The “Pod Save America” bros? They were President Obama’s aides, operatives who worked for a cerebral, cool-guy president and never understood the world according to the scrappy kid from Scranton,” the Times wrote.

“I find this situation very personally uncomfortable because we know all the people who work on those campaigns. They are friends of ours. It’s more infuriating because it explains why they have fucked up the response to this debate so bad. Because it’s not about Joe Biden. Is it not. Everything is now about Joe Biden. It’s ‘people are mad at him. They don’t get him. Me me me me me me me.’ And it’s about this election, which Joe Biden has said himself is the most important election of our time, that democracy is at stake. And we can have a good faith disagreement without doing this.” (RELATED: ‘So F*cking Awful’: Ex-Obama Aides Have Total Meltdown After Biden’s ‘Disaster’ Debate)

Pfeiffer added it is “fucking insane” for the campaign to be fighting their podcast, Obama and other Democrats at a time when they are struggling politically. Favreau said the Biden campaign is pushing false narratives about them for their own benefit.

“And I don’t know who’s doing it in the White House,” Favreau said. “And like, I believe firmly that it’s not the people that we know and who we are friends with. Not just because they wouldn’t do that to us, but because I think they’re smarter than this, because this is, just like, really stupid shit. And the reasons we’re bringing it up, and The New York Times is, is we know, because reporters are reaching out to us, that the Biden White House is just pushing around stuff on us.”

Favreau said he received calls from reporters asking whether he wrote Hollywood actor George Clooney’s op-ed calling for Biden to step down, then called on the campaign to focus on helping their party defeat former President Donald Trump.

“Do whatever you want to us, it’s fine. Like, you have bigger fucking fish to fry. Why are you spending time on us for? Go fucking beat Donald Trump. Like help you candidate be on message and deliver a message,” Favreau continued.

A growing number of Democrats and liberal allies have urged the 81-year-old Biden to withdraw from the race following his disastrous performance at the June 27 debate. At least 17 Democratic congresspeople have joined forces to oppose his candidacy.

A senior cabinet secretary reportedly told NBC News’ Chuck Todd in 2022 that Biden “can’t run again like this.” Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi avoided staunchly defending the president’s reelection bid, saying he should soon make a decision on the matter during a Wednesday interview on “Morning Joe.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.