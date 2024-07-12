MSNBC host Rachel Maddow suggested that President Joe Biden might be receiving polling data that was “sunnier” than the political reality following Biden’s Thursday night press conference.

Biden gave a 59-minute press conference Thursday evening, during which he used the term “Vice President Trump” when he was asked if Vice President Kamala Harris could defeat former President Donald Trump and made numerous other gaffes. Maddow noted that Biden made claims about political comebacks that she said were “not actually factually accurate.” (RELATED: ‘Eating Up Clock’: Historian Says Biden Withdrawal ‘Less Likely’ Every Day)

WATCH:

Rachel Maddow Worries Biden Is Being Given Polling Data ‘That May Not Be Based In Reality’ pic.twitter.com/lSjonVSE1i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024

“There are other arguments that are also data-based that other people might have a better shot at it,” Maddow told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “I think that the, what Nicolle [Wallace] points out about the reality about polling numbers for incumbent presidents and the real history of that versus what President Biden said, which was not actually factually accurate, as far as I can tell, that’s worrying, because it makes me worry that the president is being given information about his political standing that may not be based in reality, that may be sunnier than it is real.”

During a July 5 interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Biden repeatedly claimed that he made up ground in polling following the debate. The president lost points in a head-to-head matchup in a New York Times/Siena College poll, dropping to a six-point deficit among likely voters after trailing Trump by four percentage points in a pre-debate poll by the same outlet.

Trump leads Biden by 2.7% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the former President’s lead expanding to 4.2% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included in the surveys.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.