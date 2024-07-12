San Jose State Football Using Fake Coyotes To Deal With Geese ‘Sh*t’ Problem

What a problem to have, and what a way to deal with it.

The San Jose State Spartans football program has been dealing with quite the nasty problem — a geese ‘sh*t’ problem to be exact. According to the team, it’s routine that geese fly over to their practice field by the load and literally poop everywhere overnight.

Well, the university has come up with a solution for the problem: Coyotes. (RELATED: Jimbo Fisher Goes On Big-Time Hunting Trip In Africa, Comes Back With Some Exotic Kills)

No, not real coyotes. Fake plastic ones to scare away the geese. No, I’m not kidding you, and it’s actually working.

“To keep geese off San Jose State’s practice fields, school bought 4 fake plastic coyotes & place on the fields each night. The reason: the geese ‘sh*t everywhere.’ SJSU got tired of having to clean it up daily & move coyotes around each night to fool the geese. So far, so good,” tweeted Action Network’s Brett McMurphy in a social media report Thursday night.

To keep geese off San Jose State’s practice fields, school bought 4 fake plastic coyotes & place on the fields each night. The reason: the geese “sh*t everywhere.” SJSU got tired of having to clean it up daily & move coyotes around each night to fool the geese. So far, so good pic.twitter.com/Vu1bqKT17B — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 12, 2024

Boy oh boy, has it been great seeing all of these college football stories pop up all over the place or what?

Because you know what that means: The season is almost here! Hallelujah!