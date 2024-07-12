South Carolina ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Allegedly Stalked, Wrote Love Letters To 11-Year-Old

Authorities arrested a South Carolina teacher previously awarded Teacher of the Year for allegedly stalking and sending over 60 love letters to an 11-year-old, WIS 10 reported.

Starr Elementary School teacher Dylan Robert Dukes, 27, faces stalking charges following allegedly inappropriate conduct towards a former student, according to WIS 10. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detailed that Dukes had sent over sixty love letters and other unsolicited gifts to the girl. The gifts included cards, gift cards, ornaments, and pictures, along with “unwanted hugs,” the outlet reported.

Authorities disclosed that before the summer break, Dukes prepared a personalized box filled with a letter for each day of the week intended for the girl to read during her vacation, WIS 10 reported. A search of Dukes’ classroom led to the discovery of multiple pictures of the child. Though these were confirmed to be non-sexual, the outlet stated. The sheriff’s office expressed relief at intervening before the situation escalated physically, which the young victim feared might happen, according to the outlet.

Following the allegations, Anderson School District Three promptly placed Dukes on administrative leave, complying with district policies and cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Counseling services and additional support are available to any students or staff who may need assistance,” Kathy D. Hipp, Superintendent of Anderson School District 3 said in a statement, according to WIS 10. (RELATED: Guidance Counselor Arrested For Allegedly Giving Lapdances To 13-Year-Old)

The teacher was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and appeared in a bond court via video link Thursday, wearing a Starr Elementary shirt. During the hearing, the victim’s parents expressed deep concerns about their daughter’s safety, according to WIS 10.

“He attended my child’s functions outside of school,” the victim’s mother said, WIS 10 reported. “He started attending our church. I now realize that this access to my child had continued to grow his obsession.”

The judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Dukes and strictly prohibited any contact with the victim and her family, WIS 10 reported.