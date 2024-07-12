Video Shows Polish Military Jet Lose Control During Demo, Bursting Into Flames

A Polish military training jet was captured on video crashing and bursting into flames during a rehearsal for a flying display Friday.

Remiza.pl, a Polish Twitter account user, uploaded a video of the incident. (RELATED: F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near New Mexico Airbase)

Kolejne nagranie z katastrofy wojskowego samolotu. pic.twitter.com/98yk4f3Xft — Remiza.pl (@remizacompl) July 12, 2024

The video started by showing a plane on the descent. The plane crashes and bursts into a giant fireball upon impact with the ground. The plane can be seen — still alight — sliding across a field and leaving black and white smoke in its wake.

“The video was sent in by a reader,” Remiza.pl wrote in Polish.

Film został nadesłany przez czytelnika. — Remiza.pl (@remizacompl) July 12, 2024

Przemek Szawlowski tweeted a second — albeit more distant — video of the incident.

The footage showed the aircraft dropping from the sky. The video captured the apparent moment of impact when a fiery explosion could be seen rising in the distance.

“Today at the airport in Gdynia, during a training flight M-346, a white-tailed eagle hit the tarmac. Rescue operation underway,” Polish General Command tweeted, according to a translation.

❗Dziś na lotnisku w Gdyni podczas lotu treningowego M-346 Bielik uderzył w płytę lotniska. Trwa akcja ratunkowa❗ pic.twitter.com/ZfaiexuXei — Dowództwo Generalne (@DGeneralneRSZ) July 12, 2024

General Command acknowledged in a later statement in Polish that the pilot, Major Robert “Killer” Jeł, tragically “passed away.”

“Join us in mourning and sadness, we express our condolences to the family and loved ones,” General Command added in Polish.

Odszedł na „Wieczną Wartę”… Z głębokim żalem zawiadamiamy, że dzisiaj podczas wykonywania lotu treningowego M-346 Bielik na lotnisku 43 Bazy Lotnictwa Morskiego w Gdyni Babich-Dołach zginął tragicznie mjr pil. Robert „Killer” Jeł. Łącząc się w żałobie i smutku przekazujemy… pic.twitter.com/F698yYfIFc — Dowództwo Generalne (@DGeneralneRSZ) July 12, 2024

Jeł was an instructor who trained cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dęblin, The Aviationist reported.

He and Major Adrian Chudzinski were reportedly the two pilots of Poland’s M-346 Demo Team that debuted at Poland’s Radom Air Show in 2023.