It Took Biden 102 Minutes To Condemn Trump Assassination Attempt

It took President Joe Biden nearly two hours to condemn Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which left him bloodied as he was rushed off the campaign rally stage by U.S. Secret Service agents.

The Secret Service rushed Trump off the stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after sounds of gunfire were heard over the noise of the crowd. Biden reportedly indicated to reporters he had not heard of the incident as he was leaving church Saturday. He released a statement 102 minutes after the former president was shot at.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said in the statement. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.” (RELATED: Trump Apparently Wounded, 2 Reported Dead In Rally Shooting)

JUST NOW: Biden releases his first statement on the assassination attempt on Trump, calling on the nation to unite to “condemn it.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/FC380m16Gu — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 13, 2024

The president then gave unscheduled remarks in Delaware, speaking for about three minutes. Biden had been briefed on the shooting, but told reporters he could not say if the attack was an assassination attempt because he doesn’t have all the facts.

Biden Responds to Trump Shooting, Falls Short of Calling it an Assassination Attempt REPORTER: “Mister President, do you think it was an assassination attempt?” BIDEN: “I don't know enough. I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts, so I want to make sure we have all the… pic.twitter.com/wOt80EM36f — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) July 14, 2024

“Look, there’s no place in America— this kind of violence sick. It’s sick. It’s one reason why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. Cannot be like this,” the president said during his unplanned remarks.

“And so I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies, and making sure that people— and we have more detail[s] to come relative to other injured, other people, maybe injured in the audience,” he continued.

Biden also indicated as more information is learned he would give additional statements.

More than two hours after the attack on Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement condemning the attack on the former president.

“Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” Harris wrote. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action.”

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,” she continued.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger stated the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed, according to The Associated Press. The Trump campaign released a statement following the attack saying the former president is “fine” and thanked law enforcement for their quick action.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign’s statement read.