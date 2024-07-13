Archaeologists Discover 250-Year-Old Musket Balls From Battle Which Launched American Revolution

Archaeologists in Massachusetts discovered 250-year-old musket balls from the American Revolution, Fox News reported Thursday.

Archaeologists at Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Massachusetts discovered five musket balls likely fired by colonial militia at British troops during the critical April 19, 1775 Concord fight. The battle, during which local militia engaged British soldiers at the North Bridge, marked a pivotal moment in American history, the start of the Revolutionary War, according to Fox News.

Jarrad Fuoss, a park ranger and historic weapons specialist at Minute Man, confirmed the discovery of the musket balls to Fox News Digital. Found in the area where British troops were positioned to block the crossing at North Bridge, analysis by the National Park Service (NPS) indicates the ammunition was fired from the opposite side of the river, the outlet reported. This reportedly suggests the musket balls were used in the actual conflict, not merely dropped during reloading. (RELATED: TV Network Makes Major Partnership Announcement That Could Create A Revolution In US)

“These musket balls can be considered collectively as ‘The Shot Heard Round the World,’ and it is incredible that they have survived this long. It is also a poignant reminder that we are all stewards of this battlefield and are here to preserve and protect our shared history,” Fuoss said, Fox News reported.

The timing of the discovery, as the nation prepares to commemorate the anniversary of this major event, adds to its significance. “We found them on the cusp of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution,” Fuoss added, the outlet reported.

The musket balls were uncovered during compliance work for the park’s Great American Outdoors Act project, aimed at enhancing and preserving national parks for future generations, according to Fox News. Visitors can view the musket balls firsthand on Archeology Day at Minute Man National Historical Park, scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024.