US

‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt

US-POLITICS-VOTE

(Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

A video shared on social media Saturday shows a live BBC News interview with a witness, who said he tried to warn police prior to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. He also claimed the Secret Service “blew his head off,” referring to the shooter.

Shots were fired Saturday evening at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, leading to Trump sustaining a wound around his right ear. During a live interview with BBC News following the incident, one eyewitness claimed he and his friends saw the shooter and tried to warn police.

The man claimed he and his friends “noticed a guy crawling” army-style “up the roof of the building” next to them minutes after Trump began speaking. “He had a rifle,” the man told the BBC. “We could clearly see he had a rifle.” He said police responded with confusion and an apparent lack of awareness about what was happening.

“They didn’t know what was going on,” he continued. “We’re like, ‘hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here! We can see him.” The man then apparently asked himself, “why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?” (RELATED: A Bloodied Trump Stands Tall, Appears To Shout, ‘FIGHT’ After Apparent Assassination Attempt)

He then alleged security personnel did nothing for several minutes as the shooter got into position. “Next thing you know, five shots rang out,” the man claimed.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: The crowd reacts at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today’s rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP.
The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd.
Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump bloodied at Pennsylvania rally. [Evan Vucci/AP via Getty Images]

Trump bloodied at Pennsylvania rally. [Evan Vucci/AP via Getty Images]

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Law enforcement and Secret Service were apparently on the opposite side of the roof to where the shooter was crawling, which was pitched away from their line of sight, the man said. BBC News asked what happened to the shooter, and if the man saw anything. (RELATED: ‘Take Out Trump’: Left-Wingers Fantasize About Biden Having ‘Immunity’ To Assassinate Trump, SCOTUS Justices)

“Oh yeah, they blew his head off,” the man replied. Following the death of the alleged shooter, Secret Service “crawled up on the roof, they had their guns pointed at him” to make sure he was dead, “and that was it, it was over.”

His campaign confirmed Trump was “fine” following the incident. As he was whisked off stage by Secret Service, Trump could be seen shouting “FIGHT!” to his supporters.