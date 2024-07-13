‘America … Is Going To Get New T*ts’: Bill Maher Scolds Dems To ‘Stop F*cking Around,’ Replace Biden

Comedian Bill Maher scolded Democrats on Friday to stop “fucking around” and replace President Joe Biden on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Panicked Democrats have reportedly discussed in private meetings the possibility of dumping Biden from their 2024 ticket following the president’s poor June 27 debate performance against former President Trump. Maher called for Democrats to get their act together and pick a new candidate because Biden “is not going to” end up running again.

“Stop fucking around! The issue with President Biden isn’t ‘if,’ it’s ‘who.’ Who will replace him? Because he is not going to be the Democrats’ candidate for president in 2024, with all due respect,” Maher said.

“Of any matters of politics or what’s right and wrong, the one thing I know for sure about America is this: it’s run by mean girls,” Maher continued. “Mean girls in the press, and in politics and in life. And when they smell blood in the water, the lust to finish off a vulnerable person will never be denied.”

Maher said Biden is “toast” and predicted the Democratic president will “give it up” on Aug. 9, the 50th anniversary of when former President Richard Nixon submitted his letter of resignation in 1974.

“Yes, replacing a president as his party’s candidate will seem like a big deal. For about three days, and then we’ll be all over it,” Maher said. “It’ll be like when a co-worker gets her tits done. Yeah, at first, it’s, ‘Oh my God!’ Then a week later, they’re just her tits.”

“America is going to do this. We’re going to get new tits!” Maher exclaimed as his audience erupted with laughter and applauded.

Maher then went down a list of Biden’s potential replacements, opining on each.

The “Real Time” host noted that, by selecting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party will be able to retain “all of Biden’s campaign money.”

“On the Democrats’ best issue, abortion, she’s a walking reminder to women that Republicans are coming for the abortion pill. She won’t just protect Plan B. She is Plan B,” Maher said. (RELATED: ‘Not Enough To Stop The Bleeding’: CNN Panelist Says ‘It’s A Matter Of When, Not If’ Biden Steps Down)

Maher then mentioned Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, joking he is “the only governor” who looks like “he could do porn.” The comedian called Newsom “the best communicator” in the party before suggesting the campaign slogan, “I’m Havin’ Gavin!”

Maher next called Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “very attractive” choice. Despite her outward support of Biden’s campaign, Whitmer did not make an appearance at the president’s rally in her state Friday.

Maher also named Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as an “impressive” option.

“Now he’s the Secretary of Transportation, and he’s only 10 years old,” Maher joked about Buttigieg’s political rise. “And he’s perfect! And he’s perfect for the moment because, as our Transportation Secretary, he has experience cleaning up train wrecks,” Maher ended, referencing the disaster in East Palestine, OH.

Several congressional Democrats have publicly called for Biden to step down as worries about down ballot House and Senate races grow. Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly spoke privately about Biden and the future of the Democratic ticket, CNN reported after the president delivered a gaffe-ridden solo press conference late Thursday.